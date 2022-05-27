Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

SPIR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 736,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spire Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Spire Global by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

