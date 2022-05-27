Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 257.17 ($3.24).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.72) to GBX 347 ($4.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

LON SPI traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 222 ($2.79). 501,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.71. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of £890.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 8,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($25,045.30).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

