Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $105.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,984. Splunk has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

