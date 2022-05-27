Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Splunk updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

SPLK opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Splunk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

