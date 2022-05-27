Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.43.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69. Splunk has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

