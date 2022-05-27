Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. Barclays decreased their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.54.

SPLK opened at $102.00 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.69.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

