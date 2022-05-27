Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SRLP opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $422.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.434 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -45.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

