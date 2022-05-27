Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 8.1%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $51.52. 10,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,744.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,831 shares of company stock worth $8,292,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

