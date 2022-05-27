Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,352,058.80 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $2,352,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,140,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20.

Shares of Square stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,751,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.69 and a beta of 2.38. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

