Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Truist Financial

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.70.

NYSE SQ opened at $83.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. Square has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of -556.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,323 shares of company stock worth $7,513,226. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $452,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $72,655,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 293.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after buying an additional 256,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

