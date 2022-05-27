Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.83 and last traded at $87.86. Approximately 125,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,475,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.41.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.70.

Get Square alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.09 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,323 shares of company stock worth $7,513,226. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.