SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

SSAAY remained flat at $$2.95 during trading hours on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2045 per share. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

