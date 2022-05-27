Stadium Capital Management LLC Purchases 451,499 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,499 shares during the period. PGT Innovations makes up approximately 7.7% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of PGT Innovations worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,810 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,178. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PGTI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

