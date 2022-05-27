Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.88. 1,346,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,928,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

