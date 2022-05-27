Standard Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $611,065.95 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $611,065.95 and $158,753.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 209% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.36 or 1.73032262 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 367.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00510283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

