Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $5,408,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $141,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 22,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 610,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

