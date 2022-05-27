Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.90

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 434125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

STRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRY. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,649,000.

About Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

