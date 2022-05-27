State Street Corp Buys 183,501 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.50% of Applied Materials worth $6,292,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,562,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 410,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

