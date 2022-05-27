State Street Corp Buys 450,546 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.35% of 3M worth $5,502,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

MMM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day moving average is $160.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

