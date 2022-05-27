State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,293,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.79. 279,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

