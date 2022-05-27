State Street Corp Has $5.11 Billion Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.94% of ServiceNow worth $5,108,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $24.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.99. The company had a trading volume of 81,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

