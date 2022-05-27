State Street Corp Has $9.17 Billion Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State Street Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.70% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $9,174,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. 495,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,219,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

