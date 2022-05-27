State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.92% of International Business Machines worth $7,090,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.74. 172,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,583. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

