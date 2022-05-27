State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $7,888,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.05. 84,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average is $152.82. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.