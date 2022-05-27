State Street Corp Sells 1,335,651 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,896,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,335,651 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $16,299,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $349.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $177.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,888 shares of company stock valued at $81,173,177. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

