Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $726,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Italy grew its position in Stellantis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,335 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Stellantis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,677 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Stellantis by 7.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Stellantis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,592,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,924,000 after acquiring an additional 651,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stellantis by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 959,411 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.72) to €21.00 ($22.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

STLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.81. 314,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.