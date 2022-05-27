StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up to $27.63

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.63, but opened at $29.40. StepStone Group shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 410 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.77.
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
