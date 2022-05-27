Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will post $237.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.41 million. Stevanato Group reported sales of $245.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $988.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.86 million to $993.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($26.00).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.34 ($0.36) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €16.17 ($17.20). 120,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,583. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.88. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($31.04). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.33 and a 200 day moving average of €18.79.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.