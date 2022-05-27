StockNews.com Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. PayPal has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

