StockNews.com Downgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

