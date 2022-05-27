StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 321,911 shares of company stock worth $166,336. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DURECT by 600.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 421,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DURECT by 274.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DURECT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DURECT by 36.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

