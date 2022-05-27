StockNews.com Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

