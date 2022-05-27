StockNews.com Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.01.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 114.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.