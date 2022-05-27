StockNews.com Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

HWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

