StockNews.com Upgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTL. Bank of America raised Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $913.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $58.87.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

