Stonehill Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. iHeartMedia comprises approximately 1.3% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Granby Capital Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 1,205,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,882. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 1,292,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $18,146,896.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,286,570.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

