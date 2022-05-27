Stormborn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,989 shares during the quarter. PVH makes up about 2.3% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of PVH worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,671. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

