Stormborn Capital Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for about 3.5% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Performance Food Group worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

PFGC stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

