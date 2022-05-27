Stormborn Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. Buckle makes up approximately 1.6% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Buckle as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKE traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 1,286,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

BKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

