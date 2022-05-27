Stormborn Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,204 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises about 3.9% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

Boot Barn stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.22. 739,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.