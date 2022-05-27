Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, CEO Andrew Shape bought 15,000 shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Andrew Stranberg purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 5,118,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,930 over the last 90 days.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

NASDAQ STRNW opened at $0.38 on Friday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.