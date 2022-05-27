Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Straumann alerts:

SAUHY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,520. Straumann has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

About Straumann (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.