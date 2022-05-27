Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $24.53 on Top Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $24.53 or 0.00084971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $78.35 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.24 or 0.04293382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008783 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,194,749 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

