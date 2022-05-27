Stringer Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stringer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. 860,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.