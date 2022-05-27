Stringer Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Stringer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stringer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after buying an additional 25,813 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 282.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000.

NYSEARCA QQQE traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

