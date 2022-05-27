Stringer Asset Management LLC Sells 160,217 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stringer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,217 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 5.6% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 39,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

