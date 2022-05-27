Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

SDIG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

