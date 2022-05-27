Student Coin (STC) Price Hits $0.0036

Student Coin (STC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and approximately $470,307.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Student Coin Profile

STC is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

