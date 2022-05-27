SUKU Hits Market Capitalization of $13.12 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (SUKU) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, SUKU has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $13.12 million and $8.25 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

