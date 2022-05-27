Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the April 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSUMY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.65. 35,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,964. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

