Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the April 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSUMY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.65. 35,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,964. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sumitomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

